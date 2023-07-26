Australia’s former foreign minister Julie Bishop is touting her country as “reasonable” nation to serve as moderator to the tensions between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia can be a ‘reasonable’ moderator to ease US-China tensions: ex-foreign minister Julie Bishop
- As Australia-China ties stabilise under PM Albanese, Canberra is capable of being a ‘logical’ voice if tensions came to a head over Taiwan, Bishop said
- Despite Australia’s tricky balancing act, Canberra should continue to deploy soft diplomacy ‘because military conflict is very costly’, she added
