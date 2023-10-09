Malaysia sees “a lot of opportunity” for continued investments from China despite the economic slowdown in Asia’s biggest economy as sectors unrelated to real estate are continuing to do well on the mainland, the Southeast Asian country’s No 2 trade official has said.

Malaysia ’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong said he viewed China increasingly as a “two-speed economy” with its non-real estate sectors seeing healthy growth while the real estate and associated sectors undergo difficult adjustments.

“If you look at anything else that has something to do with consumer goods, something to do particularly with electronic vehicles, or other parts of E&E [electrical and electronics sector] and ecosystem, the numbers are doing very well,” Liew said at the Post’s Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2023 on Monday.

A general view of the Petronas Twin Towers in the distance in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is confident that Chinese investors would view the Southeast Asian economy as a viable production site because of its proximity to the rest of the supply chain supplying Western markets. Photo: EPA-EFE

The E&E sector accounted for 38 per cent of Malaysia’s merchandise exports in 2022, and Liew said Kuala Lumpur was confident that Chinese investors would view the Southeast Asian economy as a viable production site because of its proximity to the rest of the supply chain supplying Western markets.