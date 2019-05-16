Channels

Security personnel patrol outside St Anthony’s Church, one of the sites bombed on Easter Sunday. Photo: EPA
The truth about ‘tawhid’: how a central tenet of Islam became a violent strain linked to the Sri Lanka bombings

  • Groups whose names reference their belief in the concept, which declares absolute monotheism, have come under scrutiny in Sri Lanka for their links to Islamic State
  • Experts say the spread of ‘tawhid’ needs to be monitored as radicals exploiting the concept seek to change how locals have traditionally practised Islam in a multi-religious society
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Published: 2:58pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 16 May, 2019

Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka attacks: why the wealthy and successful become suicide bombers

  • The world was shocked to hear that two of the nine suicide bombers that hit Sri Lanka were children of a millionaire spice merchant who grew up in luxury
  • But society should understand it is because they have much to lose that these terrorists are able to influence their constituency and inspire others
Zachary Abuza

Published: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:19am, 29 Apr, 2019

