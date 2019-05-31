Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and police carry out a raid last February. Photo: AFP
Society

Philippines drug war: what’s behind sudden surge of deaths in Central Luzon?

  • Senator Leila De Lima, a known critic of Duterte who has been jailed since 2017, described the region as a new ‘epicentre’ of extrajudicial killings
  • A police spokesman dismissed the claims, however, attributing the surge in deaths to drug lords and protectors purging their own people
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 9:00am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 9:07am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and police carry out a raid last February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gerald Tan
Opinion

Opinion

Gerald Tan

There is one clear winner in Philippine midterm elections: Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity

  • Duterte-backed candidates are on course to win at least eight of 12 Senate seats despite the president’s bloody war on drugs and falling wages
  • It remains to be seen whether the new upper house will be able to maintain its independence as a check on the president’s administration, says Gerald Tan
Gerald Tan

Gerald Tan  

Published: 4:23pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.