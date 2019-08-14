Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city
- Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
- The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
Topic | Singapore
Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
‘Hype, smoke, and hot air’ clouding Singapore real estate
- There is no shortage of optimism about the Lion City’s housing market, but experts say that confidence is misplaced
- Rising foreclosures and stagnating home loans growth against the backdrop of a worsening global economic outlook need to be taken into account
