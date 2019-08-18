Chinese collector Don Tang with artist Jason Freeny at the Jason Freeny X-Soul Station exhibition in Shanghai. Photo: Don Tang
A Chinese Toy Story: why do adult men buy designer toys?
- Adult consumers are fuelling a boom in China’s toy collectibles market
- Men are spending thousands of dollars on figurines to express their identity, boost their street cred, and indulge their inner kid
Topic | China economy
Chinese collector Don Tang with artist Jason Freeny at the Jason Freeny X-Soul Station exhibition in Shanghai. Photo: Don Tang