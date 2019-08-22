The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: SCMP
Singapore universities pull plug on Hong Kong stints for students on government advice
- More than 100 students will not go for exchange programmes at Hong Kong universities this semester on advice from Singapore’s education ministry
- But an academic asks if it’s a ‘missed opportunity’ for learning, as the turmoil in Hong Kong could help them understand social divisions
Topic | Singapore
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: SCMP
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?
- Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
- Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang