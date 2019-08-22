Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: SCMP
Singapore universities pull plug on Hong Kong stints for students on government advice

  • More than 100 students will not go for exchange programmes at Hong Kong universities this semester on advice from Singapore’s education ministry
  • But an academic asks if it’s a ‘missed opportunity’ for learning, as the turmoil in Hong Kong could help them understand social divisions
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim  

Athena Chan  

Updated: 11:54am, 22 Aug, 2019

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology's Clear Water Bay campus. Photo: SCMP
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2019

A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
