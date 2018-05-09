Nude model in deep despair over photo leaked in South Korea

By Oh Young-jin

A picture of a nude man posted to an online community has caused uproar. The picture was of a model posing at a croquis drawing class at Seoul’s Hongik University.

Tagged were disparaging comments about his body. Who took the photo and uploaded it is yet to be found.

The photo was removed from the site and Hongik University apologised but the photo had already gone viral.

The model was reportedly unable to get on with his life, remaining secluded and crying for days.

Nude models’ association head Ha Young-eun revealed the situation during a radio show.

Ha said the man did nude modelling as a part-time job, keeping the work secret.

According to Ha, many of the man’s friends and relatives have seen the photo, taking a great emotional toll on the man.

Ha accused the school of dragging its feet on the issue by not calling police until two days after the photo appeared.

Meanwhile, more than 18,000 people have so far signed a petition calling for punishment of the person who uploaded the photo.

Read the original article at The Korea Times