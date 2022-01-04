Ocean Flower Island, the artificial island cluster built by China Evergrande in Hainan province. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Why Ocean Flower Island – dubbed ‘Dubai of China’ – is important to China Evergrande Group and Hainan province
- Ocean Flower Island is the world’s largest man-made tourism island
- The island has attracted more than 5.5 million tourists since January 1 2021
Topic | China property
