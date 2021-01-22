Iron ore from India is unloaded at the Port of Rizhao, one of China's biggest ports for importing the commodity, in Shandong province. Photo: Reuters Iron ore from India is unloaded at the Port of Rizhao, one of China's biggest ports for importing the commodity, in Shandong province. Photo: Reuters
Indian iron ore exports to China surged in 2020, but India’s own needs keep it from being a key supplier

  • India exported 88 per cent more iron ore to China last year, but it accounted for only 1.8 per cent of China’s import total
  • Increase in iron ore exports was commercially opportunistic, with Indian exporters taking advantage of China’s strong demand and sharply higher prices

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:51am, 22 Jan, 2021

