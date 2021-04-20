China has targeted a number of Australian exports, including barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal. Photo: Bloomberg News
Explainer |
China-Australia relations: what’s happened over the past year, and what’s the outlook?
- China has targeted Australian barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal over the past year after Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic
- Despite ongoing tensions, Australia’s exports to China reached A$145.2 billion (US731.8 billion) in 2020, just 2.16 per cent less than the total in 2019
Knowledge | China Economy
China has targeted a number of Australian exports, including barley, beef, wine, lobsters and coal. Photo: Bloomberg News