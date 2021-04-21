Michele Zhuang, a South Australia-based exporter of wine and spirits, is among the traders looking to diversify their operations away from the once-lucrative wine export industry. Photo: Handout
China-Australia relations: traders eye spirits to ‘survive’ crippling disruptions in wine industry
- With China having imposed anti-dumping duties of up to 218.4 per cent on Australian wine, some exporters are being forced to diversify away from the once-lucrative industry
- The alcoholic beverage export business to China is still viable, but insiders say political risks must be managed
Topic | China-Australia relations
Michele Zhuang, a South Australia-based exporter of wine and spirits, is among the traders looking to diversify their operations away from the once-lucrative wine export industry. Photo: Handout