Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook
Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: lobster exporters look to ‘reboot’ in alternative markets after years of relying on Chinese demand

  • Australia’s annual export of roughly 11,000 tonnes of live rock lobsters came to a halt when China unofficially banned them last year amid trade woes
  • Following their 2015 trade agreement, most of Australia’s rock lobster supply started going to China, but now ‘re-engaging old markets again will take time’

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook
Australian lobster fisher Andrew Ferguson says he became complacent amid surging Chinese demand for his rock lobsters in recent years, and now he is looking to re-engage with old markets. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE