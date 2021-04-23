Australian iron ore is crucial for China’s near-term industrial growth. Photo: Reuters Australian iron ore is crucial for China’s near-term industrial growth. Photo: Reuters
Australian iron ore is crucial for China’s near-term industrial growth. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: iron ore miners to escape Beijing’s ‘punitive trade measures’ as small exporters scramble for new markets

  • Smaller Australian exporters of products like lobster will struggle to quickly find alternative markets to China, but iron ore miners have little to be concerned about, analysts say
  • Amid ongoing tensions with China, Australia is looking to diversify exports to growing markets like Vietnam, India and Indonesia, but analysts warn there will be no quick fix

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 23 Apr, 2021

