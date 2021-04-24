09:20

Trade ‘only one part of the battle‘ in China-Australia dispute, says legal expert Bryan Mercurio

China-Australia relations: consumers pockets on both sides will foot the bill for ‘trade battle’, expert says

  • Australia has taken its dispute over China’s anti-dumping duties imposed on its barley to the World Trade Organization (WTO), but the issue could still take years to resolve
  • But importers and consumers in China and Australia will be the ones who ultimately suffer, according to Bryan Mercurio, a professor of law at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Su-Lin Tan
24 Apr, 2021

