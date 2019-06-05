Millions of pigs have been culled as African swine fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. Photo: AFP
South Korea accuses North of shunning joint effort on African swine fever
- Millions of pigs have been culled as African swine fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains
- An outbreak in South Korea would deal a significant blow to a massive industry involving 6,300 farms and 11 million pigs
Topic | African swine fever
