Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Millions of pigs have been culled as African swine fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korea accuses North of shunning joint effort on African swine fever

  • Millions of pigs have been culled as African swine fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains
  • An outbreak in South Korea would deal a significant blow to a massive industry involving 6,300 farms and 11 million pigs
Topic |   African swine fever
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:12pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:15pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Millions of pigs have been culled as African swine fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.