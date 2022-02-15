Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a campaign rally in Seoul on Tuesday. Gallup’s latest poll suggests Yoon and the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung are favourites for the race. Photo: Bloomberg
Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a campaign rally in Seoul on Tuesday. Gallup’s latest poll suggests Yoon and the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung are favourites for the race. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean singer denies new song ‘Lady Who Looks Like Michael Jackson’ satirises presidential hopeful Yoon’s wife

  • Yoon Suk-yeol, opposition candidate, criticises An Chi-hwan’s new track for ‘crossing certain lines’; some say song is about Yoon’s wife Kim Keon-hee
  • But An says the number makes fun of Choi Soon-sil, the behind-the-curtains female mastermind of disgraced former President Park Geun-hye

Topic |   South Korea
Korea Times
Korea Times

Updated: 5:59pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a campaign rally in Seoul on Tuesday. Gallup’s latest poll suggests Yoon and the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung are favourites for the race. Photo: Bloomberg
Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a campaign rally in Seoul on Tuesday. Gallup’s latest poll suggests Yoon and the ruling party’s Lee Jae-myung are favourites for the race. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE