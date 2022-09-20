Women protest against the rise of ‘spycam porn’, in which intimate photos and footage are shot using hidden cameras, in Seoul in 2018. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea sees rise of women-only gyms, camp sites, other spaces amid surge in sex offences

  • An increasing number of spaces – guest houses, dormitory-style flats and study cafes among them – are limiting their services to women in South Korea
  • Experts say the main reason more women are opting for single-sex facilities is the fear of becoming the victim of voyeurism, stalking, rape or worse

Korea Times
Updated: 1:17pm, 20 Sep, 2022

