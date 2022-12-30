Empty shelves are seen at a pharmacy in Shanghai, China, on December 16. Photo: AP
South Korea to rein in Chinese going on medicine shopping spree amid tight supply
- The government plans to strengthen monitoring to prevent Chinese nationals from buying drugs in large quantities amid unstable supply of cold and fever medicines
- A report said that a Chinese national bought US$4,732 worth of cold medicine and pain relievers at a pharmacy in Hanam
