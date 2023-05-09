A daycare centre in South Korea. An autopsy showed the toddler had suffocated to death. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Hard to accept’: couple calls for tougher punishment after toddler dies at South Korean day care
- A day care teacher, who wanted the Vietnamese couple’s 18-month-old son to get more sleep, applied excessive force on him for 15 minutes, investigations showed
- The teacher was last month handed 19 years in jail for suffocating the boy, a sentence the couple feels is inadequate: ‘She killed a baby’
A daycare centre in South Korea. An autopsy showed the toddler had suffocated to death. Photo: Shutterstock