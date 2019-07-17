Rare earths are found in everyday items, from TVs to smartphones and fridges
- Contrary to their name, rare earths are as abundant in the Earth’s crust as tin or lead
- China produces 71 per cent of the world’s rare earths, and speculation is mounting that this may be a bargaining chip in trade talks
The rare earth metal lanthanum is poured into a mould in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. The country supplies more than 70 per cent of the world’s rare earth oxides. Photo: Reuters
Mine, replace or recycle: can the US, Europe and Japan end reliance on China for rare earths?
- Rare earths prices are still too low to allow recycling, or other alternatives, to seriously compete with Chinese supplies, analysts say
- US knows that even if the trade war is resolved, it still cannot rely on just one source, CEO of Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corporation says
