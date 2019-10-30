Channels

There were reportedly at least three arrest at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the June protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Health & Environment

Hong Kong protests: no evidence patients’ data was leaked to police by hospital where demonstrators were arrested, probe finds

  • But labels with personal information of patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital can be passed to police officers upon request, report says
  • Probe launched by Hospital Authority in late June after it received two complaints over the handling of patient information
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Oct, 2019

There were reportedly at least three arrest at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the June protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
