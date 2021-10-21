An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang
An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Health authorities warn of bacterial infection risk after dozens of cases in Hong Kong tied to same sources of freshwater fish

  • Since September, 79 cases of invasive Group B Streptococcus bacteria infection have been detected in patients at public hospitals, Centre for Health Protection says
  • A total of 32 cases shared an identical strain and were linked to common sources of freshwater fish

Topic |   Health & Fitness
Elizabeth CheungDanny MokKathleen Magramo
Elizabeth Cheung Danny Mok and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang
An indoor wet market at Tsz Wan Shan in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE