The cost for plastic bags in supermarkets and other retailers is to double to HK$1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to double plastic bag levy to HK$1 by end of the year following Legco approval
- Legislative Council approves doubling of charge for plastic bags and exemptions for some food items will be revoked
- Environment minister says increase in line with other jurisdictions and society’s views on pollution
