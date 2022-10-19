The cost for plastic bags in supermarkets and other retailers is to double to HK$1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to double plastic bag levy to HK$1 by end of the year following Legco approval

  • Legislative Council approves doubling of charge for plastic bags and exemptions for some food items will be revoked
  • Environment minister says increase in line with other jurisdictions and society’s views on pollution

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:32pm, 19 Oct, 2022

