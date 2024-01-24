Hong Kong Observatory issues frost warning on higher ground, northern part of New Territories for Thursday morning
- City’s temperature will rebound slightly to a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, weather forecaster adds
- Temperatures on Wednesday dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius in urban areas and about 4 degrees in the New Territories
The Hong Kong Observatory made the announcement at 4.30pm on Wednesday and added that temperatures would rebound slightly to a minimum 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, with the mercury slightly lower in the New Territories.
Temperatures on Wednesday dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius in urban areas and to about 4 degrees in the New Territories.
The weather will remain chilly on Wednesday night and Thursday is expected to be cloudy, but dry. Moderate northeasterly winds are also expected.
Forecasters, however, predicted the coming week will see the weather get warmer.
Hong Kong’s weather authority issued its first frost warning on December 23, in the first cold spell of the winter season, when a temperature of 8.1 degrees was recorded in urban areas.