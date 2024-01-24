South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong weather
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The Hong Kong Observatory says the weather will rebound slightly to a minimum 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, despite warning of ground frost at certain areas. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong KongHealth & Environment

Hong Kong Observatory issues frost warning on higher ground, northern part of New Territories for Thursday morning

  • City’s temperature will rebound slightly to a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, weather forecaster adds
  • Temperatures on Wednesday dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius in urban areas and about 4 degrees in the New Territories
Hong Kong weather
Danny Mok
Danny Mok
Why you can trust SCMP
This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing.
Hong Kong will on Thursday morning be faced with the prospect of ground frost at higher altitudes and in the northern part of the New Territories, the city’s weather forecaster has warned.

The Hong Kong Observatory made the announcement at 4.30pm on Wednesday and added that temperatures would rebound slightly to a minimum 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, with the mercury slightly lower in the New Territories.

Temperatures on Wednesday dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius in urban areas and to about 4 degrees in the New Territories.

Frozen branches at Tai Mo Shan on Tuesday morning. Hong Kong’s weather authority last issued a frost warning on December 23. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The observatory said the winter monsoon had brought cold weather to the coast of Guangdong and a broad band of cloud covered the region.

The weather will remain chilly on Wednesday night and Thursday is expected to be cloudy, but dry. Moderate northeasterly winds are also expected.

Temperatures drop to 6 degrees in Hong Kong, lowest this winter amid frost

Forecasters, however, predicted the coming week will see the weather get warmer.

Hong Kong’s weather authority issued its first frost warning on December 23, in the first cold spell of the winter season, when a temperature of 8.1 degrees was recorded in urban areas.

Post