This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hong Kong will on Thursday morning be faced with the prospect of ground frost at higher altitudes and in the northern part of the New Territories, the city’s weather forecaster has warned.

The Hong Kong Observatory made the announcement at 4.30pm on Wednesday and added that temperatures would rebound slightly to a minimum 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, with the mercury slightly lower in the New Territories.

Temperatures on Wednesday dropped to as low as 6 degrees Celsius in urban areas and to about 4 degrees in the New Territories.

Frozen branches at Tai Mo Shan on Tuesday morning. Hong Kong’s weather authority last issued a frost warning on December 23. Photo: Yik Yeung-man