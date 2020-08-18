Defendant Frankie Leung pleaded guilty to weapons possession, among other charges, at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: man who wanted ‘revenge’ on police over Prince Edward clashes pleads guilty to weapons possession

  • The man was arrested with two knives in his possession following a car chase that ended in North Point last September
  • He is also facing charges of dangerous driving and possession of imitation firearms over an air pistol he brandished at officers before his arrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:51pm, 18 Aug, 2020

