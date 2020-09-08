Yeung Pok-man leaves Fanling Court after his sentencing on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: teacher controversially remanded to psychiatric hospital gets nine weeks’ jail for kicking officer
- Yeung Pok-man’s sentencing follows his conviction for a November 11 incident where he was confronted for slowing traffic during a citywide strike
- Magistrate Debbie Ng sparked complaints of bias after suggesting he may have manufactured an alleged police assault due to a personality disorder
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Yeung Pok-man leaves Fanling Court after his sentencing on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng