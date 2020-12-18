The Court of Appeal has extended the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly charges. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who barricaded entrance to government headquarters last year sent back to jail after appeal court lengthens sentence
- Court of Appeal finds the original magistrate’s reasoning had been ‘arbitrary’, and that a deterrent sentence was required
- Defendant Yu Ka-kui must serve another 6½ months in jail after already completing his previous two-week term
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Court of Appeal has extended the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly charges. Photo: Warton Li