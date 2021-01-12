Ngan Hok-hoi, 85, leaves Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: elderly man gets suspended jail sentence for punching woman in the head
- Kwun Tong Court jails Ngan Hok-hoi for 14 days but suspends the term for two years due to his advanced age and previously clean criminal record
- The retiree attacked a woman at a ‘Lennon Wall’ outside a construction site near Kowloon Bay MTR station on December 2, 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ngan Hok-hoi, 85, leaves Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong