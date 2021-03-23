The fugitives were handed back to Hong Kong police on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Activist handed back to Hong Kong by mainland Chinese authorities arrested for allegedly helping to plan escape bid of fellow fugitives
- Andy Li was allegedly one of the conspirators behind the attempted escape to Taiwan of a group of fugitives arrested in mainland waters last summer, according to police source
- The 30-year-old, who has not been charged yet, was detained by police’s national security unit for questioning
Topic | Hong Kong protests
