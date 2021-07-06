Police vehicles exit a Shenzhen court in December after a hearing on the cases of Hoang Lam-phuc and 11 other Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: teen who was among 12 fugitives held in Shenzhen pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 firebomb attack
- Hoang Lam-phuc pleads guilty to attempted arson, possessing articles with intent to damage property
- He and another person, who was already sentenced, threw petrol bombs at Mong Kok Police Station in October 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
