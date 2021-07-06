Police vehicles exit a Shenzhen court in December after a hearing on the cases of Hoang Lam-phuc and 11 other Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: AFP Police vehicles exit a Shenzhen court in December after a hearing on the cases of Hoang Lam-phuc and 11 other Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: AFP
Police vehicles exit a Shenzhen court in December after a hearing on the cases of Hoang Lam-phuc and 11 other Hong Kong fugitives. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: teen who was among 12 fugitives held in Shenzhen pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2019 firebomb attack

  • Hoang Lam-phuc pleads guilty to attempted arson, possessing articles with intent to damage property
  • He and another person, who was already sentenced, threw petrol bombs at Mong Kok Police Station in October 2019

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:30pm, 6 Jul, 2021

