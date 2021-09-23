A plain-clothes policeman clashes with anti-government protesters at the Landmark North shopping centre in Sheung Shui on December 28, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong teenager jailed for nearly 5 years after he assaulted bystander and pulled trigger on officer’s shotgun during attempt to steal it in 2019 protest
- Chan Chun-hin sentenced on one count each of rioting and attempted possession of firearms, and two counts of resisting a police officer
- The 18-year-old student was jailed for his part in a ‘very chaotic’ protest in Sheung Shui on December 28 two years ago
Topic | Hong Kong protests
