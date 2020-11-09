The stun guns and batons seized from Chiu Tsz-fung’s possession. Photo: Handout The stun guns and batons seized from Chiu Tsz-fung’s possession. Photo: Handout
The stun guns and batons seized from Chiu Tsz-fung’s possession. Photo: Handout
Unemployed Hong Kong man gets 32 months in jail for trading stun guns, batons online amid protests

  • Defence lawyer Kevin Tang says his client Chiu Tsz-fung was merely hoping to profit from anti-government protests by selling weapons to demonstrators
  • But District Judge Frankie Yiu says the stun guns – capable of producing high-voltage electric shock – could have caused grievous bodily harm to others

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:07pm, 9 Nov, 2020

