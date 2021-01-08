Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: jury begins deliberations in inquest over death of student who fell from car park in 2019, told bar high for ruling he was unlawfully killed

  • Ruling the death accidental allowed if conclusion thought relatively likely based on the evidence, presiding coroner tells five-person panel
  • The 22-year-old student’s death had inflamed tensions between protesters and police at height of anti-government movement

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:07am, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mourners queue near a memorial for 22-year-old Alex Chow in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE