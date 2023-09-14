The campaign, a collaboration between the Post and Sino Group, aims to honour the exceptional accomplishments of such people.

“For the past 10 years, the Post has worked with Sino Group to recognise one of Hong Kong’s most precious assets: our unsung heroes. These individuals or groups work tirelessly behind the scenes to help themselves and others overcome obstacles to achieve better lives and a better community,” she said.

Judging panel chairwoman Shelley Lee Lai-kuen on Wednesday said the awards celebrated those who worked hard to improve the community, often out of the public spotlight.

The finalists this year include founders of NGOs that support individuals with disabilities or those suffering from mental illnesses, as well as entrepreneurs who strive to bridge digital divides, and new immigrants who have dedicated themselves to volunteering and helping the community.

Judging panel chairwoman Shelley Lee says the finalists are “representatives of values that Hong Kong has always held dear”. Photo: May Tse

They also include artists who contribute to the preservation of Hong Kong’s cultural heritage and engage in performance arts, and young people who aspire to address social needs and show concern for the environment.

“They are true representatives of values that Hong Kong has always held dear, including immeasurable courage, fortitude and often self-sacrifice. Indeed, they truly embody the spirit of Hong Kong,” Lee said.

Daryl Ng Win-kong, deputy chairman of Sino Group, said the unsung heroes had helped make the city a better place.

Daryl Ng, deputy chairman of Sino Group, says the unsung heroes have helped make the city a better place. Photo: Handout

“This is the 10th consecutive year we are celebrating Hong Kong’s unsung heroes, who have made extraordinary differences to the lives of others, and our beloved city a more compassionate, vibrant and kinder place.

“One act of love can inspire many more. Let’s build a better Hong Kong together,” he said.

Over the next few weeks, the Post will feature the stories of the 18 finalists, who have been recognised for their remarkable accomplishments in six categories: community, perseverance, culture, innovation, teamwork and youth.

Each category highlights the unique contributions and achievements of these finalists, showcasing their dedication, resilience, community spirit, cultural impact, innovative thinking and collaborative efforts.

Lee, Ng and six other judges will review the finalists’ nominations for the six categories involved, while another prize, the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award will be decided by readers.

The results will be announced in December 2023.