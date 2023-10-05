“In the journey towards cultural change by promoting awareness, we must confront and eradicate misconceptions, misunderstandings and discrimination, whether they are boldly displayed or subtly hidden,” Shroff said.

The educator also established the SENsational Foundation in 2013. The non-profit aims to eliminate misunderstandings and encourage a greater sense of respect and empowerment within society.

She served as the head teacher of a school for those with special needs in Mumbai in the 1980s, later getting married and then joining Hong Kong’s largest international school group, the English Schools Foundation, in 1991.

Faride Shroff has taught children with special education needs and stood at the forefront of efforts to create a welcoming environment for those with disabilities in India and Hong Kong over the last 40 years.

“Language plays a pivotal role in shaping our perceptions and attitudes towards individuals with disabilities.”

Faride Shroff (back) is joined by fellow foundation member Lolitta Ho at an event with Manulife. Photo: Handout. Photo: Handout

Shroff cited the term “handicapped”, which originated from the English phrase “hand in cap” and carries an underlying connotation of begging for money. She discouraged its usage and said the principle should also apply to other languages, such as Cantonese.

She stressed the importance of educating people on the broad range of disabilities that exist, noting that some were more apparent and others were almost invisible.

Her efforts have seen her named as a Spirit of Perseverance finalist in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group that honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.

The veteran teacher is also advocating for the inclusive employment of those with disabilities, with her efforts including forming partnerships with socially responsible companies that prioritise community welfare and promote inclusivity.

“Our approach involves collaborating with our corporate partners over a span of three to five years, offering comprehensive support and resources,” Shroff said.

“We provide guidance on inclusive hiring practices for individuals with disabilities, conduct awareness training, facilitate workshops, and promote disability employment awareness, among other initiatives.”

Through fundraisers for equitable employment and the hosting of over 200 corporate trainings to promote inclusion, Shroff has raised more than HK$2 million (US$255,346) so far.

“It’s great to see more companies embracing cultural change and equitable employment policies. This will also inspire change in smaller companies and organisations,” she said.

She also fondly recalled a time when a leading bank broke the mould and agreed to appear on the foundation’s website, after many corporate partners were hesitant to have their training photos or logos published there.

It was a watershed moment that encouraged other companies to follow suit and change their stance, Shroff said.

SENsational’s work extends to career talks and vocational training programmes for students with special educational needs and disabilities, helping to increase their employment prospects and equipping them with essential skills.

The foundation holds informative talks at schools to teach pupils about the importance of awareness, inclusion and understanding towards individuals with special needs or disabilities.

SENsational and another charity group Talos Foundation have also partnered up to raise awareness in Hong Kong about living with disabilities.

Under the initiative, participants can wear a bilingual lanyard that discreetly signals that they have an “invisible disability” and can serve as an opening to ask for assistance in certain situations.

Shroff has also set her sights on ensuring the needs of people with disabilities are considered when new buildings are designed, such as lift systems that are accessible to wheelchair users and those with visual impairments.

“While it is true that building codes mandate accessibility for people with disabilities, there can sometimes be loopholes or instances where buildings are not truly accessible for wheelchair users,” she said.

“This can be seen in cases where wheelchair users are forced to rely on cargo lifts, which is not an acceptable or inclusive solution.”