A bakery worker sparked online concerns about hygiene when he took tray-loads of Hong Kong’s iconic egg tart delicacy onto the city’s busy mass transit railway system. Photo: SCMP Composite.
A bakery worker sparked online concerns about hygiene when he took tray-loads of Hong Kong’s iconic egg tart delicacy onto the city’s busy mass transit railway system. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture

Egg tart germ exposure: mass transit blunder puts spotlight on iconic Hong Kong dessert, revives mystery of its origins

  • Blundering bakery chain staff member took tray-loads of sweet, eggy treat on busy mass transit rail system sparking online hygiene row
  • Thousands of the popular, calorie-loaded tarts are sold in city daily, but no-one is quite sure where they came from

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A bakery worker sparked online concerns about hygiene when he took tray-loads of Hong Kong’s iconic egg tart delicacy onto the city’s busy mass transit railway system. Photo: SCMP Composite.
A bakery worker sparked online concerns about hygiene when he took tray-loads of Hong Kong’s iconic egg tart delicacy onto the city’s busy mass transit railway system. Photo: SCMP Composite.
READ FULL ARTICLE