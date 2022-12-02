A young member of Qatar’s royal family has taken Chinese social media by storm after he posted videos online showing his exasperation as his country’s team lost their opening game of the soccer World Cup. Photo: SCMP Composite.
‘Dumpling wrapper prince’: millions go mad in China for cute young Qatari royal whose World Cup antics make him look like tournament mascot

  • In just 48 hours, more than 14 million Chinese netizens follow soccer-mad royal Abdulrahman Fahad al-Thani on his new Douyin account
  • Videos of exasperated and disappointed young royal as Qatar lose opening World Cup game spark flood of affectionate jokes and memes online

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 2 Dec, 2022

