A recently excavated tomb changed centuries of belief about the final resting place of an ancient Chinese emperor. Photo: ThePaper
Scientists find emperor’s tomb after centuries of honour for wrong location

  • The mausoleum was an ancient pyramid that had been buried over the centuries
  • Emperor Wen is remembered well in the history books, overseeing a period of economic growth during the Han dynasty (206BC-220AD)

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Dec, 2021

