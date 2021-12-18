A recently excavated tomb changed centuries of belief about the final resting place of an ancient Chinese emperor. Photo: ThePaper
Scientists find emperor’s tomb after centuries of honour for wrong location
- The mausoleum was an ancient pyramid that had been buried over the centuries
- Emperor Wen is remembered well in the history books, overseeing a period of economic growth during the Han dynasty (206BC-220AD)
Topic | Chinese culture
