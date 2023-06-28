Xie says she was unaware her husband had a previous history of alleged violence until two months after their wedding when he attacked her while she was pregnant. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Woman in China must use colostomy bag for life after 16 violent assaults by husband over 2-year period damaged multiple internal organs
- Woman alleges husband beat her multiple times, including when pregnant, the last time so violently she almost died
- Final attack came after she applied for a divorce and caused severe damage to her internal organs and stomach, requiring 2 months in hospital
Xie says she was unaware her husband had a previous history of alleged violence until two months after their wedding when he attacked her while she was pregnant. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo