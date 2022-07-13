Man takes daughter walking to slim down, she tells him ‘you don’t have to lose weight, I love you no matter what you will become’. Photo: Handout
Weight loss: girl in China turns tables on father who thinks she is fat, telling him in viral video he doesn’t need to shed kilos
- A loving daughter mistakes father’s desire for her to lose weight as his own in a viral video on mainland social media
- A growing number of Chinese parents want to have daughters as they believe girls are more caring than sons
