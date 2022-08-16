A Chinese girl kneels before a Confucius statue begging forgiveness for a low test score in a video that has gone viral in China. Photo: Handout
‘Forgive me’: crying girl in China filmed begging Confucius statue’s forgiveness for low test mark renews academic pressure debate
- A man in southern China happened upon ‘a kid’ weeping on her knees while worshipping a Confucius statue late in the evening on Saturday
- The girl was on her knees in tears begging the statue’s forgiveness for a poor test result and saying she had dishonoured her parents
A Chinese girl kneels before a Confucius statue begging forgiveness for a low test score in a video that has gone viral in China. Photo: Handout