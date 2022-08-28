When police in a city in eastern China heard about a sick little girl’s wish to ride a motorcycle they organised a special parade of motorbikes just for her. Photo: SCMP artwork
‘I want to ride a motorbike when I grow up’: special police parade in China makes dream come true for little girl with aggressive cancer
- A little girl with cancer whose dream is to ride a motorcycle has seen that wish come partly to life thanks to some kind police officers in eastern China
- The girl was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys and which has a low survival rate
