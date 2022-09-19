A Chinese professor’s self-deprecating resume which jokingly downplays his many achievements has trended on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Couldn’t find a real job’: Chinese professor’s self-deprecating and humorous resume a social media hit
- The academic jokes that he ‘recently found it’s easier to muddle through astrophysics than muddling through nuclear physics’ in his resume
- He is not the only nonconformist, another professor in the same university says: ‘He should not be able to win the Nobel Prize, so he only studies what he is interested in’
