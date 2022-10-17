A teacher in China went viral for her attractive appearance, but some questioned why she was hired. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Beautiful like a fairy’: university in China pushes back on criticism it hired attractive teacher to boost attendance, praises her ‘lively lectures’
- The teacher was compared to a ‘fairy’ for her good looks, but the school defended her teaching skills
- The university rejected online criticism that they had hired her to boost class attendance
