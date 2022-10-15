A Chinese boy losing his patience while helping his younger sister with her maths homework has gone viral on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Instantly aged 50 years’: Chinese boy, 12, has tearful meltdown while frustrated from teaching younger sister maths, amuses millions
- A video of a boy losing his cool as he tries to teach his younger sister maths has gone viral on mainland social media
- The video clip showing the boy in tears soon became a trending topic online, with 8 million views on Douyin alone
