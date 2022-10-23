A Chinese autistic boy became an internet sensation over the weekend for his piano playing skills. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It gives me hope’: Chinese mother finds solace in autistic son’s musical talent - he can play piano blindfolded, inspiring millions
- The boy did not show an interest in music until he was three years old when his mum bought him an electric keyboard
- The mother said her son’s love of music had given her a ray of hope as she raises an autistic son
