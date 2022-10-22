‘They look so cute. I wish I had a friendship like theirs’: Chinese social media adores cute two-year-old best friends. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Meet my mum’: adorable 2-year-old Chinese boy introduces best friend to his mother amuses social media
- A mother in China was surprised when picking her son up from preschool to find he had a special new friend
- She was so touched when his friend also called her ‘mum’ as she filmed the scene which went viral online
