A man in China with a goose egg-sized gastric stone claims it was fixed by drinking soft drinks for a week. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Drink cola’: doctor in China tells man to consume 2 big bottles of Coca-Cola for a week who is shocked after gastric stone disappears
- A man in China went to hospital with severe abdominal pain and discovered he had a goose egg-sized gastric stone in his stomach
- Doctor says it was his diet high in persimmons that was probably the cause and prescribed drinking cola soft drinks, which allegedly solved the problem
A man in China with a goose egg-sized gastric stone claims it was fixed by drinking soft drinks for a week. Photo: SCMP composite