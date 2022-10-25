A man in China with a goose egg-sized gastric stone claims it was fixed by drinking soft drinks for a week. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Drink cola’: doctor in China tells man to consume 2 big bottles of Coca-Cola for a week who is shocked after gastric stone disappears

  • A man in China went to hospital with severe abdominal pain and discovered he had a goose egg-sized gastric stone in his stomach
  • Doctor says it was his diet high in persimmons that was probably the cause and prescribed drinking cola soft drinks, which allegedly solved the problem

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:20am, 25 Oct, 2022

