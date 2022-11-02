A devoted Chinese father whose son has brain damage has entered into more than 50 marathons with the 12-year-old whom he pushes in a special stroller. Photo: SCMP composite
‘See the wonderful world outside’: dad in China runs 53 marathons with disabled son in special stroller – next stop Boston Marathon
- A loving Chinese father takes his brain-damaged 12-year-old son with him on multiple marathons across China and plans to run the Boston Marathon with him one day
- The boy’s brain defect was caused by a 15-minute-long oxygen deprivation he experienced when he was born
